Life means life

SUPREME Court Justice Lex Lasry made history on Friday when he sentenced Michael Cardamone to life imprisonment without parole for the killer’s “grossly violent” murder of Karen Chetcuti.

Cardamone, 50, appeared emotionless in the dock at Wangaratta Supreme Court, when Justice Lasry made the landmark decision to sentence the killer to life in jail without parole, despite Cardamone having no prior convictions for murder.

Justice Lasry explained that in the history of Victoria, the only sentences for murder where a minimum term was not fixed after a guilty plea have been in cases where the accused had one or more prior convictions for murder.

While Cardamone had serious prior convictions, including the 2005 rape of a 15-year-old girl in Myrtleford, he did not have any prior convictions for murder.

The killer was, however, on parole at the time he attacked, tortured and burnt alive his 49 year old Whorouly next-door neighbour sometime between January 12 and 14 last year.

“It is true… that civilisation is judged by how we treat people like you and very often mercy is appropriate,” Justice Lasry told the packed court room.

