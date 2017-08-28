Karen’s family ‘relieved’ by sentencing decision



Categories:

Tags:

FRIENDS and family of Karen Chetcuti were relieved her murderer Michael Cardamone was sentenced to life behind bars with no chance of parole on Friday.

Ms Chetcuti’s sister, Leny Verbunt, said she was “glad he got life” but it still “wouldn’t bring Karen back”.

“It’s such a relief; the whole way through my heart was pounding, waiting for that, so it’s great that Victoria set a new precedent like New South Wales,” she said outside court.

“I mean I’m not a psychologist to make those titles of, you know, sadistic or sociopath, but that’s what comes to mind.

“He’s not even a human being.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...