Karen’s family ‘relieved’ by sentencing decision

Emotional day for all


Karen Chetcuti’s sister Leny Vebunt and her mother Clary Verbunt (above) leave court after the sentencing PHOTO: Emma Hillier

FRIENDS and family of Karen Chetcuti were relieved her murderer Michael Cardamone was sentenced to life behind bars with no chance of parole on Friday.

Ms Chetcuti’s sister, Leny Verbunt, said she was “glad he got life” but it still “wouldn’t bring Karen back”.

“It’s such a relief; the whole way through my heart was pounding, waiting for that, so it’s great that Victoria set a new precedent like New South Wales,” she said outside court.

“I mean I’m not a psychologist to make those titles of, you know, sadistic or sociopath, but that’s what comes to mind.

“He’s not even a human being.”

 

