Clinical Magpies firm for finals

WANGARATTA’S finals journey is about to begin and they put together a clinical performance against Corowa Rutherglen on Saturday, running out winners by 127 points.

Without the leadership of coach Dean Stone, assistant coach and injured key forward Michael Newton stepped up to the task and urged his troops to “put the foot to the throat” early and play to team structures.

“It was a new experience; there is a lot more to coaching than the quarter time and half time speeches,” Newton said.

“Handling the rotations and sorting out which match ups will suit us the best is a challenge in itself.

“I just focused on the team aspects.”

The message got through as the Magpies booted nine goals to one in the first quarter jumping out to a 50-point lead at the first change.

