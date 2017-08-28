CFA reforms stall in parliament



THE State Government’s controversial Fire Service Bill appears stalled after independent James Purcell (MLC, Western District) announced he would not support the bill unless there were changes.

Mr Purcell holds the fate of the bill’s passage through the Upper House in his hands as the government does not have the numbers to overcome the Opposition and Australian Conservative Party MP Rachel Carling-Jenkins who has already said she would not support the bill.

Under the restructure, the Metropolitan Fire Brigade would be abolished and replaced by a new agency, Fire Rescue Victoria and the Country Fire Authority would become a purely volunteer service.

Emergency Services Minister James Merlino said negotiations would continue with the cross-benchers to address any concerns they have while Victorian Nationals leader Peter Walsh said the government must withdraw the bill and take its proposed changes to the next election.

