Brothers lead charge

IT was the ‘Robbo Show’ at Tarrawingee on Saturday as co-coaches Nigel and Matt Robinson led Glenrowan to a 63-point victory over Moyhu.

But while end result was relatively predictable, the Tigers’ elimination final win didn’t come as easily as the scoreboard would suggest.

A couple of early injuries meant the Kelly Tigers were never able to rotate as freely as they had planned, while the competitive attitude of the Hoppers barely wavered throughout what was an entertaining contest.

With a tough run ahead, the plan from Glenrowan going in was to put the foot down in the opening quarter, go for the quick kill and then switch into cruise control to minimise any attrition.

In some ways things went according to plan in the first term.

After a 10-minute arm wrestle for control, the Tigers finally broke through with a nifty passage of play that saw Karl Norman, Josh Garland and Matt Robinson combine to find Mat Duffy for the mark 20m out, directly in front of goal.

