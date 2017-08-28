Bats stun Demons



IT was the last thing most O&K football fans were expecting and, from all appearances, Milawa too.

Goorambat put five weeks of shocking form behind it in the most emphatic fashion yesterday afternoon with a wire-to-wire win over Milawa in the second elimination final.

And not only did the Bats beat Milawa – they did it by 34 points on the Demons’ home track.

This was a win on all fronts for Goorambat.

Having lost four our of their last five matches, including three to teams that finished outside the top six, the Bats were given no hope of progressing beyond the first week of the finals.

But this was a team that came out ready to quiet the home fans and the doubters alike with a disciplined, structured and intense brand of football.

