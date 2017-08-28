A strong finish



IT has been a long, tough season, but Wangaratta Rovers ended it on a high note.

The Hawks finished their season in the best fashion possible; a 26-point win over North Albury in front of their home crowd.

It was the Hawks’ third win of the season and arguably their best, as they pushed ahead of their North Albury opponents in each quarter to grind out the 13.12 (90) to 9.10 (64) victory.

The home side was playing for more than just its pride, with two stalwarts of the club in Ben Kneebone and Sean O’Keeffe playing their 150th senior games.

The match started slowly with just three goals kicked in the first term, but the Hawks broke the game open in the second quarter.

“We knew six or seven goals wasn’t going to win the game today,” Hawks co-coach Sam Carpenter said.

