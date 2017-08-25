Up in the air



WITH a number of sore bodies, a top-four spot sewn up but a need to play well is what the coaching staff at Wangaratta City FC are juggling heading into this Sunday’s match against Cobram.

This is the final round of the regular season before the top-eight move into finals next weekend and the Red Devils are desperate to start playing good football.

But with star striker Adam Burchell nursing a ‘corkie’, Mason Hope hurting his calf in the last game while also having four yellow cards next to his name and coach Connor Heffernan struck down by an ingrown toe nail, the Red Devils may just take the foot off the pedal as to hit next week’s more important finals fully healthy.

Midseason recruit Stuart Vance and key defender Riley Hamilton will be unavailable for Sunday’s match against Cobram but the Devils are set to regain both for next week.

On the other hand, Cobram are flying at the right time of year and Wangaratta need to build confidence and form ahead of what they hope will be a long finals campaign.

“The aim at the moment is to play well,” Red Devils assistant coach Mario Antonello said.

