Team trumpets new spin on jazz festival



Categories:

Tags:

PUTTING together a major music festival would be a daunting task for anyone, but not for the creative force behind this year’s Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues.

It started back in March with a very long “wish” list and it’s a tribute to the team of four behind the iconic event, who have never worked together before, that they finalised the program and are still talking to each other.

It helps that the individuals involved – composer and musician Adam Simmons, Sydney Improvised Music Association artistic director Zoe Hauptmann, musician and educator Scott Solimo and long-time festival supporter Frank Davidson – bring some serious credentials to the job.

They also share a genuine love of music, a “duty of care” to the local community and a determination to do justice to the world renowned music event which has been going for almost 27 years.

Ms Hauptmann said they began with a blank slate and a budget, but it started by getting to know each other in a dingy motel room near the airport over International Roast coffee.

“It was fun – and it turned out we creatively work really well together which was super lucky,” she said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...