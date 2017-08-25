Square dumped



Categories:

Tags:

A CONTROVERSIAL project to convert Moloney’s Arcade in Wangaratta into a community square that would eliminate 20 car parks has all but been abandoned.

The project will not progress further until it’s seen fit to, following a majority vote by Rural City of Wangaratta councillors at this week’s ordinary council meeting that effectively disallowed community consultation on the matter.

It follows a petition/joint letter containing 209 signatures (including 28 from local traders) against the changes to Moloney’s Arcade that would have converted it into a community square, generating activity within the central business district.

The idea was to encourage people to spend more time in the city and enable a range of formal and recreational uses that will have widespread social and economic benefits for businesses and the community.

But councillors firmly voted to stop the project in its tracks, partly due to the rural city failing to secure $900,000 for the project from the Federal Government this month.

Cr Mark Currie told Tuesday’s meeting “we’re better off cutting our losses now and putting our focus into other projects around the community”.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...