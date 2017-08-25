Saleyards company to steer prosperity



A MOVE to maximise the full commercial potential of Wangaratta Saleyards was officially put in action this week following unanimous support by rural city councillors to change its management structure.

Public feedback was sought over the past six weeks regarding council’s desire to develop a company, limited by shares and wholly owned by council, to operate the saleyards.

Council corporate services director Ruth Kneebone said consultation was “very favourable” towards the proposal with 11 submissions received.

She said appropriate advice in establishing the company will now be obtained, ensuring there is a majority of independent directors, limiting the board size to meet the requirements of the business, and establishing a board skills matrix.

“A timetable has been established to see the company operating by July 2018,” Ms Kneebone said.

Cr Harry Bussell, who was prominent in conducting the consultation for the proposal, said the response showed overwhelming support for the project.

