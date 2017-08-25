RSL keen to move, with extra pokies



WANGARATTA RSL hopes to open its new venue in time for its 100th birthday next May at the former Sydney Hotel following a council decision in favour of its move and installation of 18 extra electronic gaming machines (EGMS).

Councillors voted 4-2 in favour of the RSL’s application to progress to the new site with an altered recommendation that its EGM licence be increased to accommodate 50 instead of 32.

Some 75 submissions and two petitions were made to the application and following verbal presentations from various parties, Cr Dean Rees moved a motion to permit a maximum number of 50 EGMs.

His motion was supported by councillors Mark Currie, David Fuller and Harry Bussell, following the lead of an approval last month by the governing body, the Victorian Commission for Gaming and Liquor Regulation (VCGLR).

RSL vice president Andrew Kay was thrilled with the outcome and said architects and engineers will now finalise tender packs within the next six weeks.

“The building works will take about six months and we hope to have it open by the RSL sub-branch’s centenary on May 2, 2018,” he said after the meeting.

