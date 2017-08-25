Murray hangs up the boots



KING Valley could be on the hunt for a new mentor, with Hayden Murray retiring from football and stepping down as coach of the club this week.

After three years at the helm, Murray said it was time for the Roos to seek fresh direction.

While Simon Patterson, who joined King Valley as co-coach this year, is yet to make a decision on his future, Murray said the Roos would need to move quickly to ensure they can bounce back after a disappointing season on the field.

“Patto was a huge help to me this year – he has done a terrific job,” Murray said.

“Whether or not he stays on board, my advice to the club would be to get cracking.

“Numbers were our biggest issue this year – the reserves were really struggling to get 16 blokes on the park for most of the season.

