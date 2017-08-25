Murderer Michael Cardamone jailed for life, no parole



Categories:

Tags:

MICHAEL Cardamone has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for his “horrifying” murder of Whorouly mother Karen Chetcuti in January last year.

Cardamone, 50, appeared emotionless in custody at Wangaratta Supreme Court this morning, when Justice Lex Lasry handed down the toughest sentence of his career.

Justice Lasry said it was extremely rare to hand down a life sentence without a minimum term, but the “horrifying, depraved and disgusting” nature of Cardamone’s crime gave him no option.

“To refuse to fix a minimum term is an exceptional step and a dreadful punishment, but this is a dreadful crime,” he told the court.

“I believed I had ceased to be amazed at the level of violence that some men are capable of inflicting on defenceless women, but what you did to Karen Chetcuti… does indeed amaze me.”

Justice Lasry cited “protection of the community, denunciation and general deterrence as very significant sentencing factors”.

He also said Cardamone had an “inability to see females as ‘individual human beings’” and that the killer’s behaviour showed “no evidence of any significant prospect of rehabilitation”.

Full coverage in Monday’s edition of the Wangaratta Chronicle.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...