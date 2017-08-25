Kelly named joint Morgan Medal winner



KING Valley dynamo Leah Kelly is a Fay Morgan Medal winner for a second time.

In a dramatic postscript to Sunday night’s Ovens and King Football Netball League awards, an error was identified in the vote count for A grade netball’s best and fairest, with the votes from King Valley’s round 17 clash at Bright found to be incorrect.

Kelly was awarded two votes for her performance in the match, which took her overall tally to 31 votes, tied with winner Noni Jeffery.

“It definitely feels a bit weird,” Kelly said.

“I’m pretty happy with it, but it’s also a little bit awkward – I don’t want to take any of the limelight off Noni.

“I’m extremely relieved that Noni doesn’t lose anything, and I’m really happy to share this award with her because she was a very deserving winner.

