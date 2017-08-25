Flying the flag



IT shapes as the best opportunity for both sides to chalk up one final win before their season finishes, but Wangaratta Rovers will have more to play for than their North Albury opponents tomorrow.

The final round of the 2017 Ovens and Murray season marks the 150th senior games of long serving and distinguished players in Sean O’Keeffe and Ben Kneebone.

O’Keeffe was drafted from Wangaratta Rovers to Carlton in 2000 where he played six games as a half back flanker.

He then played in two premierships with Sandringham in the VFL, winning a best and fairest along the way.

O’Keeffe then moved to Sturt in the SANFL for two seasons before moving to Kalgoorlie and winning the Goldfields best and fairest, the Mitchell Medal in 2009.

O’Keeffe has been a regular member of the Wangaratta Rovers since then, winning a best and fairest in 2010, his first season back, before taking out the award again last season.

