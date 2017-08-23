Thrilling win for Noni



SHE went under the radar in the lead up to the count, but there was no doubt that Tarrawingee defender Noni Jeffery was a deserved winner after taking out Ovens and King netball’s most prestigious individual honour – the Fay Morgan Medal.

Jeffery has enjoyed an outstanding first season with the Bulldogs, tasked with the job of shutting down some of the league’s most dangerous shooters week in, week out and more often than not taking the honours.

In a thrilling finish to the vote count, three players were all in with a chance of taking out the medal with one round remaining, as Jeffery (28) led from Bonnie Doon’s Natalie Taylor (27) and 2015 winner Leah Kelly (26).

Kelly was awarded the three votes in her side’s 59-goal drubbing of North Wangaratta, putting her in the lead by one.

Then Taylor was awarded two votes for her performance in a 39-49 loss to Milawa, joining Kelly at the top of the leader board and opening the door for a potential three-way tie.

But Jeffery was again named best on court in Tarrawingee’s 29-goal triumph at Moyhu, and the resulting three votes put her two votes clear of Kelly and Taylor.

