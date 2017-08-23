Protecting teenagers



FREE meningococcal vaccinations are being ramped up in Wangaratta to help protect teenagers against the deadly disease.

As part of the State Government’s statewide initiative prompted by a sharp rise in meningococcal cases, the Rural City of Wangaratta is visiting local secondary schools over coming weeks ahead of the imminent peak season for the disease.

Council’s environmental health officer, Lisa Giese, said years 10 to 12 students at Wangaratta High School, Galen Catholic College, Cathedral College and Wangaratta District Specialist School are being offered the free vaccine.

“We visited the specialist school last week and are at Cathedral on Thursday, Galen the following Thursday, and the high school on September 7 for year 11 and 12 students, and will revisit the schools to offer year 10 students the vaccine in November,” Ms Giese said.

“The vaccine is being offered freely to young people aged 15 to 19 years and it is available at our monthly immunisation sessions, the next being on Tuesday, from 8.30am to 10.30am at the Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre.”

According to the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services, people aged 15 to 19 are at greater risk as one in five carry the bacteria which causes the deadly disease which they can easily pass to other family members and friends.

