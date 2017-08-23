No rust for Gamze after 12 years away from the game



TWELVE years since her last full season of netball, Milawa’s Jacelyn Gamze showed no lack of form, storming home to win the Kath Dobson Medal for the Ovens and King B grade best and fairest on Sunday night.

Adding to the achievement was the fact Gamze gave birth to her third child, Frankie, 10 months ago.

Having three children to care for during the week, a long 12-year lay off, two games of A grade and missing one other game couldn’t stop Gamze from shooting to an outstanding Dobson Medal win.

Stepping in as the goal attack for the Demons’ B grade this season, Gamze nailed 319 goals to finish in 10th place in the league’s scoring.

Gamze helped shoot the Demons to the top of the table, undefeated and enjoying the first week of the finals off.

Prior to this season, Gamze’s last game was at Wangaratta Magpies in 2005 when she was 20 years of age.

