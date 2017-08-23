Magpies finally into top five with win over Saints



Categories:

Tags:

WANGARATTA will be playing finals for the second straight year following a 24-goal win over Myrtleford on Saturday.

The Magpies were always an outside chance to fall out of the top-five, needing to lose both their round 17 match up with wooden spooners Myrtleford and their round 18 clash with Corowa Rutherglen to fall to sixth.

What the home side produced was clinical for three quarters.

Wangaratta soared to a 14-8 lead at quarter time, then added a 13-7 second term to lead by 12 goals at half time.

The Magpies’ third quarter was easily their best.

They charged to a 43-19 lead at three quarter time, swooping to a 16-4 third term and keeping the Saints well and truly out of the fight.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...