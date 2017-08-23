Life lessons



SOME sage advice from his dad and a change of priorities brought about by his own transition into fatherhood were two of the key factors in Jeremy Wilson’s stunning Baker Medal win.

Wilson and his wife Alyssa welcomed baby Regan last December, and the Moyhu ace said parenthood had helped him to enjoy his football more.

“For Alyssa and me the birth of Regan has been a blessing, and I think that’s probably rubbed off on my football,” he said.

“For a long time football has been right up there in terms of my priorities, but now it is different.

“Now football is more of a release.

“I can come off the ground after a good win or a bad loss, and it doesn’t matter because I get to see Alyssa and Regan, who is happy to see her dad – it has taken a lot of the emphasis off football.

