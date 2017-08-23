Killer faces life sentence

Justice Lex Lasry considering no parole for ‘shocking’ death



THE question of whether Karen Chetcuti’s murderer can hope to one day be released from prison will be answered on Friday.

Justice Lex Lasry told Wangaratta Supreme Court on Monday that on the face of the evidence surrounding Cardamone’s “shocking” murder, he would sentence the killer to life in prison – possibly without parole.

“I have never declined to fix a minimum term, but this is a shocking case,” he told the court, including Cardamone, 50, who appeared in custody seated blank-faced in the dock.

Crown prosecutor Gavin Silbert QC told the court how Cardamone incapacitated, tortured and burnt alive his Whorouly next-door neighbour sometime between January 12 and 14 last year.

A number of friends and family members could not bear to hear the gruesome details and left the courtroom in tears.

“This was a horrific murder, sadistically executed,” Mr Silbert told the court.

