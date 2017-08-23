Devastation laid bare by Karen’s family, friends



Categories:

Tags:

FRIENDS and family of murdered Whorouly woman Karen Chetcuti bravely attended Michael Cardamone’s plea hearing at Wangaratta Supreme Court this week.

Thirteen impact statements were submitted to the court, including one from Ms Chetcuti’s mother, Clary Verbunt, who read hers aloud at the bar table.

She emotionally recalled the day she “received a frightening phone call” about the news of her missing daughter.

“I did not sleep – I could hardly function,” she told the court.

“I felt deeply shocked when they found her body – I was still hoping she’d be found alive.

“How could my daughter’s life come to such an awful and undeserving end?

“The nightmares will not stop; I’m haunted by Karen’s last moments.”

This post is part of the thread: Karen Chetcuti murder investigation – an ongoing story on this site. View the thread timeline for more context on this post.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...