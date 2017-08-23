Come learn tricks of the trade at GOTAFE



AN event showcasing the range of employment options available for students and anyone else interested in taking up a trade will be showcased at the GOTAFE campus in Cusack Street tomorrow.

The event will provide an opportunity to try a trade, meet the trainers, get tips on becoming an apprentice or employing one and learn all there is to know about following a trade-based career path.

GOTAFE’s Morgan Marx said the Wangaratta Trades Day will be an opportunity to learn about the variety of courses and job prospects available and if it proves popular it may just become an annual event.

“It’s GOTAFE’s first time running the trades day in this form which involves the public and has employers, our suppliers and partners all exhibiting,” she said.

“We hope to see over 200 people from the region attend and if it’s successful, we’d be delighted to offer it every year.”

The day will showcase all GOTAFE courses that can be done such as apprenticeship and some traineeship programs which include air conditioning and refrigeration, automotive, barbering, beauty, building and construction, and electro-technology.

