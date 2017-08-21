Union shifts up a gear



Categories:

Tags:

STOP work action by Wangaratta council union members could start from this Thursday if an enterprise bargaining agreement (EBA) dispute continues.

Union members got a jump start on sending council chief executive officer Brendan McGrath a message as they spent their lunch break underneath his office window chanting catchy slogans such as “ooh ahh Brendan McGrath – no deal”.

They invoked their right to protected industrial action from 1.30pm on Friday with a choice to refuse to respond to non-urgent jobs, not wear uniform or name tags, not reply to emails after noon and not drive certain company vehicles.

The heat will be turned up this Thursday as members voted to adopt all 22 work bans and three days’, with the union giving the required three days’ notice to management.

Several of the employees who turned out to the protest on Friday work in the depot and they are particularly affected by a slashing of a grease and maintenance allowance.

Other allowances reduced include a performance bonus cut from 1-2 weeks’ pay to a one off payment of $500.

… to read the full story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

