Surprise result as Wilson wins medal

WINNING INSTINCT: Jeremy Wilson has proven himself as a match-winner in the past, and now he is also a Baker Medal winner after polling 26 votes to edge out Glenrowan’s Karl Norman (25) last night. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

LAST night’s Baker Medal count provided a shock result, with Moyhu star Jeremy Wilson the surprise winner of the Ovens and King Football League’s best and fairest award.

Wilson polled two votes in his side’s loss to Tarrawingee in the final round to finish the season with 26 votes, edging out pre-count favourite Karl Norman (25).

It was a fitting reward for Wilson, who has been one of the most consistent players in the competition over the past eight years, playing 142 matches for the Hoppers and booting 447 goals.

He went under the radar in some respects this season, named among Moyhu’s best three players on just four occasions, but was arguably the club’s most influential player in the big moments.

