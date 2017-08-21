Sue puts science program to good use



Categories:

Tags:

CATHEDRAL College head of science Sue Synnot is dedicated to getting students engaged with science.

Sue was one of only 70 teachers selected from more than 400 applicants to participate in the Stem X Academy professional development (PD) program in Canberra earlier this year.

“This year I have been teaching for 30 years and it was the best PD I have ever been to,” she said.

“I applied for it because it just caught my eye; I looked at it and thought the program looked really good.

“It was about what the people we saw did and what we could do in the classroom.”

She particularly enjoyed the variety of activities she participated in during the academy and how much she could put into practice back at school.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...