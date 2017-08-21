Social event for gaming fanatics



PACMAN, Space Invaders and other old school classics will go head to head with the latest in video game technology next month.

Gamers can try their hand at arcade machines, retro consoles, virtual reality (VR) machines or bring in their computers to compete in games including Rainbow Six: Siege and Mario Kart at the next RandLAN.

The not-for-profit community gaming event will be held at the Masonic Hall on Appin Street on Saturday, September 23.

RandLAN was founded back in 2008 and has proven to be of interest for Wangaratta’s gaming community, with 30 gamers of all ages in attendance at their event in December last year.

The 24 hour event aims to engage gaming enthusiasts in a safe and accepting environment where they can compete and socialise with like-minded people.

