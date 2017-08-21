Roos finish with a win



AN incredibly wasteful King Valley finished off its season with an 86-point win over North Wangaratta on Saturday.

A 3.9 opening term set the tone for the Roos, who were searching for their fifth win of the season over the wooden spooners, North Wangaratta.

The Hawks booted 1.4 as both sides peppered the goals.

A 3.7 to 2.2 second term saw the Roos boot their 16th behind of the match and led by 28 points at half time.

The Roos had all the play after the long break, but their goal kicking woes continued as they threatened to blow the game away.

The home side booted 6.9 to 1.2, pushing the margin out to 62 points at the final change.

