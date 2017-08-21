Pies book spot



WANGARATTA has locked in a double chance and confirmed its spot in the Ovens and Murray Football League’s qualifying final after a systematic 38-point win over Myrtleford at the Norm Minns Oval on Saturday.

The Magpies dominated much of the match and could have won by a significantly greater margin, but for inaccuracy – finishing the game with 32 scoring shots to Myrtleford’s 14.

The wind was a factor, with a breeze blowing across the ground ensuring the majority of the play was conducted at the clubrooms end.

But it didn’t account for the momentum swings throughout the match, which resulted in just four of the 22 goals kicked for the day being scored at the town end.

That all came down to which side was on top at the stoppages, and in the opening term the home side had that key performance indicator in the bag.

With Nick Richards back in the side the Magpies’ midfield has a bit of x-factor about it.

