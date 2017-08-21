Hand in unwanted guns



DOZENS of firearms have been handed in by Wangaratta district residents wanting to offload the guns without fear of prosecution.

People have until September 30 to hand in their weapons to a licensed firearms dealer in Wangaratta as part of the National Firearms Amnesty.

Local outlets you can drop weapons off to include Compleat Angler in Rowan Street, Blue Sky in Parfitt Road, or A&W Grassi in Oxley.

The idea of the amnesty is for people who have unregistered or unwanted firearms in their home to hand them in so the weapons can either be bought by the gun stores or destroyed by Victoria Police.

ED4 divisional firearms officer Leading Senior Constable Andrew Auhl of Wangaratta police, who is coordinating the amnesty locally, said mainly small calibre rifles and shotguns were being handed in and at Compleat Angler there have been 40-50 weapons surrendered since the call began.

“Firearms from deceased estates or from people living on the land account for the majority of surrender cases,” he said.

