Bulldogs overcome Hoppers’ pressure



Categories:

Tags:

TARRAWINGEE bounced back from its first defeat of the season last weekend, but it wasn’t in the typical dominating fashion spectators have become accustom to this season with a scrappy 33-point win over Moyhu on Saturday.

It was a 102-point turnaround since the 135-point thrashing Tarrawingee handed the Hoppers back in round seven.

In Saturday’s match the Bulldogs were made to work after the Hoppers got the jump early, holding a narrow one-point lead at quarter time, Tarrawingee pushed their case in the second quarter.

“Our first term was a little bit off, and Moyhu were really good,” Tarrawingee coach Trevor Edwards said.

“Their pressure around the ball was just awesome and it forced us to turn the football over.

“It truly was a first class tackling effort; it took us the first quarter to adjust.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...