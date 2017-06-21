National focus on families affected by violence



WANGARATTA-based Rural Housing Network’s housing services manager Leisa Makszin will speak today at a national housing conference about the organisation’s experience of rapidly re-housing families affected by family violence.

In 2016 RHN received $3.3 million that allowed the purchase of 17 properties – 11 being provided for family violence situations and six for long term homeless through the Victorian government’s Rapid Housing Assistance Fund (RHAF).

The fund was set up in response to priority recommendations from the Royal Commission into Family Violence.

It will provide up to $48.8 million for additional social housing.

Ms Makszin said RHN is one of three organisations presenting to members from around the country about best practice in rapid re-housing.

“We will be discussing the properties we purchased, how we made decisions to purchase the homes we did and the processes we used to find tenants,” she said.

