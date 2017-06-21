Much more than a job for Sgt Connors



Categories:

Tags:

AFTER exactly 26 years since graduating from the police academy, Sergeant Michael Connors of Wangaratta Highway Patrol said he couldn’t be happier about his long and accomplished career.

“If somebody had said to me on graduation day that in the next 26 years you will have received a bravery award, a road policing commendation, travelled to the UK to play cricket, trained in Texas and worked on a very successful TV show, Highway Patrol, I would’ve said they were dreaming,” Sgt Connors laughed.

“And I still feel as fresh as I did then.”

Sgt Connors, who graduated from the police academy in 1991, said he was initially motivated to join the police force “to help those who can’t help themselves”.

“26 years later, that’s still the reason I’m doing this job,” he said.

“I worked general duties as a police officer for 17 years at various stations before I got into Highway Patrol.

“I could see there was carnage on our roads up here… and I just thought something more can be done, I need to shift my focus and concentrate on the one thing and that was road trauma.”

Sgt Connors implemented his first powerful initiative to reduce the road toll during the 2014 Easter break, when he arranged for white crosses to be placed at the location where recent fatalities had occurred along the Hume Freeway.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition