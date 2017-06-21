Missed chances floor Magpies



WANGARATTA Magpies will rue a number of missed chances against Albury with a lack of polish the difference between the sides on Saturday as the Magpies fell by five goals, 39-34.

Magpies coach Kellie Keen said her side couldn’t allow the Tigers to get out to a fast start like they did last time, but the visiting side found a way and leapt out to a four-goal advantage 13-9 at quarter time.

The Tigers added to their lead by one goal in the second and third quarters and took a commanding six-goal buffer into the final term.

The Magpies scrapped and got the game back on their terms and within three goals at one stage but the Tigers fought back to the final margin of five goals.

It was a bitter end for 100 club game players Issy Byrne and Hannah Grady, with the latter named in the best players for her defensive game on Jess Fisher-Curnow.

Katie Dean was also superb for the Magpies in a high quality defensive game.

