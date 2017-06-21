Hawks’ clutch finish



Categories:

Tags:

A BARNSTORMING finish from Wangaratta Rovers’ reserves side allowed them to clinch their third win of the season by defeating Lavington by 55 points.

The Hawks went into the half time break with a one-point lead, but started the second half with a flurry of goals booting six goals to four in the third term.

A seven-goal to one final term sealed the deal as the Hawks showed the sort of football they are capable of playing.

The 15.17.107 to 7.10.52 win displayed the Ovens and Murray reserves leading goal kicker Seb De Napoli booting six goals in a best on ground showing, with Hayden Johnstone booting three majors as Hamish McLeod and Connor Shanley chipped in two goals each.

Defensive stalwart Ash Robins was prolific, while 2017 recruit Dion Gleeson also stood out.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition