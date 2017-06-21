Greta tighten screws at the top

JUST one quarter of netball defined the match between Greta and Milawa on Saturday as the Blues blew open the Demons on route to a 17-goal win.
The game was set for a mighty finish and for the first half it seemed to be anyone’s game with the Blues holding a slim five-goal lead, 21-16.
Then the Blues fired a warning shot to the league.
The hosts exploded for a 17-6 quarter and ultimately setting up their blinding win in just one quarter of play.
“After a tight first half the girls really got it going in the third quarter,” Blues co-coach Lindsey Tanner said.
“Everything just clicked, our timing was spot on, our drives were hard, and our shooters were on fire.