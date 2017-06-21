Greta tighten screws at the top



Categories:

Tags:

JUST one quarter of netball defined the match between Greta and Milawa on Saturday as the Blues blew open the Demons on route to a 17-goal win.

The game was set for a mighty finish and for the first half it seemed to be anyone’s game with the Blues holding a slim five-goal lead, 21-16.

Then the Blues fired a warning shot to the league.

The hosts exploded for a 17-6 quarter and ultimately setting up their blinding win in just one quarter of play.

“After a tight first half the girls really got it going in the third quarter,” Blues co-coach Lindsey Tanner said.

“Everything just clicked, our timing was spot on, our drives were hard, and our shooters were on fire.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition