Easing squeeze

A COALITION push to ‘ease the squeeze’ on Melbourne’s population growth could have major benefits for the Rural City of Wangaratta, according to Tim McCurdy (MLA, Ovens Valley).

The Liberal Nationals Coalition has revealed its vision to transform Victoria into a state of cities, enabling decentralisation from Melbourne and better distribution of the population, which it says is growing at a rate of more than 100,000 people each year.

Opposition leader Matthew Guy said there was currently no clear plan to ensure infrastructure and services kept pace with this growth.

“We can’t just hope people will want to live and work in the regions, the state government must provide incentives like great jobs, services and infrastructure,” Mr Guy said.

An interim report prepared by the Victorian Population Policy Taskforce is the result of feedback on the plan the Opposition will put into play if elected next year.

And Mr McCurdy said the interim report, which will be followed by a more detailed report later in the year, reflected input from community forums held around Victoria, about how decentralisation could benefit regions.

