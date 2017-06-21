Devils’ surge short



KICKING three goals in a game of soccer would generally be good enough to win the match comfortably.

Kicking three goals in the final four minutes of the match would almost certainly assure your side of victory.

A win would not be guaranteed, however, if you conceded the first four goals of the game and left it until those final four minutes to stage an unlikely fight back but that is exactly what Wangaratta City did against Albury City on Sunday.

The Red Devils were coming off a 5-2 win over Twin City, but it was Albury City that jumped ahead early in the piece.

The Devils conceded the first goal at the seven minute mark, before City hit again at the 46th, 53rd and 69th minutes to hold a 4-nil lead.

Wangaratta City sprung a number of subs, chiefly the injection of Lachie Austin who crossed the ball perfectly to Raff Molinaro who gave them their first goal at the 87th minute, before Matt Jordan (88th minutes) and Adam Burchell (90th) hit back.

