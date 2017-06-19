Tigers show ruthless side



GLENROWAN bared its teeth in an 82-point win over Moyhu on Saturday with a swath of inclusions bolstering the three-time premiers.

The Tigers recalled Mat Duffy, Gus Gray, Nick Lawrence, Mitch Potts and Max Scott to the side that snuck across the line against King Valley a fortnight ago, with Michael Witkowski a notable exclusion.

The inclusions freed up Kane Lennane, Chris Coad, Brian Morton and Trent Whitecross to play just one game of football this week for the reserves.

With five big inclusions the Tigers looked to be back at their best booting at least five goals in each of the quarters to bury the Hoppers.

Josh Garland kicked five goals for the Tigers, while Chris Sussyer and Mitch Kilner booted three majors each with another 10 Glenrowan team mates booting a goal each as well.

For the Hoppers, Jeremy Wilson and Jordan Blades kicked two goals each while Heath Nash was best on ground for his work through the midfield.