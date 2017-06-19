Stand-up comedy debut for Judi



A LOCAL nurse will put down her stethoscope and pick up a microphone next month to perform her first ever stand-up comedy show, Giddy Up Nursee.

Registered nurse Judi Walker said she has “always had a passion for the performing arts” and has accumulated plenty of material from her extensive nursing career of 40 years.

“I’m happy with a microphone in my hand, which surprises most people because I think man’s greatest fear is public speaking,” she laughed.

“I have a lot of stories that nurses will certainly relate to, but I think they’re bright and entertaining enough that people who aren’t nurses will enjoy it.”

While Giddy Up Nursee is Ms Walker’s first foray into stand-up comedy, she is no stranger to performance and creative writing.

Her book of poetry titled ‘Nursee Rhymes: Have You Seen My Uterus?’ was self-published in 2013 and she has since spoken in public on a number of occasions about her experience in the health industry.

Judi will perform her stand-up comedy show, Giddy Up Nursee, at the Wangaratta TAFE Auditorium on Friday, July 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Edgars Newsagency or at the box office.