Shared pathways are shared responsibility

DATA from a VicRoads study suggested Victorian cyclists may be unaware of their responsibilities when using shared pathways.

The study indicated cyclists can travel up to 30km per hour in peak periods, and 82 per cent do not use a bell or any other warning devices to alert pedestrians of their presence.

Spokesperson for the Roadsafe North East cycle-safety group, Michelle Armstrong, said that a number of Wangaratta citizens have lost their footing after being startled by cyclists.

“The situation changes for the cyclist when they use a shared path,” she said.

“The pedestrian is the vulnerable path user and the cyclist becomes dominant because of their size and speed.

“Cyclists should go at a safe speed and stay a good distance from pedestrians whenever possible.

“Pedestrians should also try to be aware of their surroundings as much as possible, especially those wearing headphones.”