Set shot yips cost Magpies



Categories:

Tags:

AN inaccurate day ruined what could have been a classic battle between the first and second placed sides heading into round 10 as Albury prevailed over Wangaratta by 17 points on Saturday.

Ben Speight was a late withdrawal and Nick Richards was recalled to the Bushrangers which paved the way for Jarryd Wallace and Connor Stone to make their senior Ovens and Murray debuts.

Inaccuracy plagued the game with the Magpies registering 25 scoring shots to 22 and had their chances to kick ahead with a number of convertible shots on goal straying at the last moment.

The game could have turned into a shootout with the class of each side’s forward line giving the crowd at the Norm Minns plenty to cheer for, but it was a defenders’ day with Magpie back man Michael Bordignon playing on the in form Josh Mellington.