Panthers’ spread buries Hawks

ROSS Hill has described Wangaratta Rovers’ 119-point loss to Lavington on Saturday as his side’s most disappointing performance for the year.

The Hawks couldn’t stop the Panthers’ spread and the home side’s link up play saw 14 individual Lavington goal kickers in the blow out victory.

A 5.5 to 2.0 opening stanza from the Hawks would have been a feather in their cap against the inform Panthers, but the visitors weren’t able to continue their ways after the first break as the home side lifted their scoring pace.

The Panthers found their groove in the second term and piled on 7.3 to 2.2 as the hosts skipped away to a 54-point buffer at the long break.

A resurgent third quarter from the Hawks held the Panthers to four goals, while booting two themselves, but they were unable to string multiple goals together and get themselves back in the game as the home side opened up a 68-point lead at three quarter time.

The third quarter was all the Hawks had left to give as the Panthers dominated the final term.