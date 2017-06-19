Kelly siege ground offers rare prospect

Hopes that Glenrowan will be an interpretative facility for the infamous 1880 Ned Kelly siege that’s well-designed, secure and well-operated



GLENROWAN’S Linton Briggs hopes the North East town at the heart of the infamous 1880 siege which shaped Australian identity will one day truly become home to its defining story.

The veteran farmer and apiarist, whose father Jack was the district’s decades-long police constable, keeps a smart eye towards his 90th birthday, which is a few years away.

As the custodian of the vacant block on which stood Ann Jones’ Glenrowan Inn, and who shared ownership of it with his father from 1952 until the death of the respected, retired policeman in 1987, he has some particular – and pragmatic – aspirations for the artefacts given up by this rare earth.

He said the site yielded numerous, significant things before Heritage Victoria placed the larger Glenrowan Heritage Precinct, of which it forms a part, on the State Heritage Register in 2002.

The wider area in which the siege took place – where four men and a boy died after what is said to have been a seven-hour barrage in which 15,000 bullets were fired on the bloody night of June 27-28, 1880, and the Kelly Gang was destroyed – was added to the National Heritage List in 2005.

“Hopefully the best of (the artefacts recovered) will be on display one day,” Mr Briggs said.

“Hopefully this will be in Glenrowan, finishing up in an interpretative facility that’s well-designed, secure and well-operated.”