Crime rate falls

Assaults, drug dealing down, burglaries and thefts up



WANGARATTA’S decrease in crime over the last 12 months confirms that our rural city remains a safe place to live.

The Crime Statistics Agency has released its recorded crime statistics for Victoria for the year ending March 31 showing a 1.7 per cent decrease in Wangaratta’s crime rate.

Superintendent Dean Thomas of Wangaratta Police said he was pleased to note recorded assaults in Wangaratta decreased by 7 per cent.

“We’ve seen a decrease in assaults, which we are very pleased about,” he told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

“We continue to work closely with owners of licenced premises to prevent assaults occurring through alcohol consumption, as well as partner agencies to reduce assaults that occur between known people away from licenced premises.”

Crime statistics in the Wangaratta region show homicide and related offences decreased by 66.7 per cent and drug dealing and trafficking decreased by 61.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, sexual offences increased by 42.9 per cent, burglary offences increased by 28.3 per cent and theft increased by 30.6 per cent.