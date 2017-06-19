Blacks cop bite



IN what is becoming an all too familiar tale, the Bulldogs put the bite on one of their fiercest foes on Saturday, further strengthening their premiership favouritism.

Three quarters of hard hitting action was as much as Benalla All Blacks could handle, with Tarrawingee piling on the last eight goals of the game to run away with a 63-point victory.

The Bulldogs put their stamp on the game during the second quarter at Friendlies Oval, when the brilliance of Luke Griffen was on full display with a spectacular pack mark and a couple of goals.

The game looked headed towards blowout territory before Jack Ellis dragged Benalla back into the contest with two late majors to reduce the deficit to 24 points at the long break.

After halftime the efforts of Sam Macgregor and Ellis up forward, coupled with the defensive prowess of the Moran brothers and Andrew Trende, saw the Panthers hit back to get within 10 points.

Harry Moran was leading his side by example with bone-crunching tackling, and played five minutes of the third term topless after having his guernsey ripped off in a retaliatory scuffle.