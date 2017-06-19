Amber’s future goals add up


LEND A HAND: Amber Johnston of Wangaratta hopes to build a career in helping people in the community. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

VICTORIA’S youngest financial counselling student, Amber Johnston, is enjoying a placement at Anglicare in Wangaratta.

At 19 years of age, Amber’s knowledge of all things numbers is beyond impressive.

“Initially I was interested in working in financial resilience,” she said.

“I didn’t know about financial counselling until it was suggested to me while I was volunteering at Women’s Health Goulburn North East.

“I have always been interested in finances, my dad is a self-employed accountant and he nurtured my passion from a young age.

“He taught me about being savvy with my money and budgeting and I found that quite fun and enjoyable.”

