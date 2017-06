Categories:

TOP lawyer by day and groovy musician by night sounds like the description of a Hollywood blockbuster leading role.

This is in fact the exciting reality for Wangaratta lawyer Wendy McLay.

Much of Wendy’s childhood was spent with an ear pressed against any speaker blasting an ABBA record.

“I have just always loved music,” she said.

“My mother was a piano teacher and I always loved playing but I wasn’t a fan of the theory.

“I can sing and I can play the piano very badly.”