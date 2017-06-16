Warmer, dry conditions expected to continue



CRISP winter mornings are set to continue in Wangaratta as the rural city enters its third week since any significant rainfall.

The last rainfall occurred during the final four day stretch of May, when some 15mm fell in Wangaratta.

The dry conditions coincide with above average temperatures, a trend that is likely to continue for the next week.

Local weather expert and former CSIRO climatologist Peter Nelson said unusually high maximum temperatures were recorded at several alpine stations on Tuesday.

The high alpine temperatures followed on from warm daily maximums at Wangaratta, with tops between 17.1 degrees Celsius and 17.3 degrees from Friday to Sunday, between three and five degrees warmer than the same time last year.

“Mt Buller recorded 11.4 degrees and this was the warmest June day there since 12.5 was recorded on June 1, 1995,” Mr Nelson said.